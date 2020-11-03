  • İSTANBUL
Dünya USA election results 2020! Number of delegates to the selection committee
Dünya

USA election results 2020! Number of delegates to the selection committee

Republican Party candidate Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are competing for the 59th presidential election in the USA. The two wings of the US Congress will determine the names to serve in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

2020-11-03 18:11:00
2020-11-03 18:11:00 -
USA election results 2020! Number of delegates to the selection committee

USA election results 2020! U.S. citizens go to the polls today to decide between incumbent President and Republican candidate Donald Trump (74) and Democratic candidate Joe Biden (77).  In the two-stage election, the candidate who received 270 votes from the Selection Committee with 538 delegates will be the President of the USA.

Although the congressional elections do not resonate as much as the presidential elections, especially in the American public, which is experiencing serious polarization between Trump and Biden, it is of great importance in US politics.

Members of the House of Representatives

Members of the 435-seat House of Representatives are elected for 2 years, while members of the 100-seat Senate are elected for 6 years.

Senate members election results

According to recent polls at Real Clear Politics (RCP), the major political analysis site of the USA, it is considered certain that Democrats won the majority in the House of Representatives, while a fierce race between the two parties in the Senate stands out.

In the House of Representatives, Democrats will now hold 214 seats, while Republicans are expected to win around 182 seats. For the remaining 39 seats, it is stated that the competition between both parties is still continuing.

Congress election results

The outcome of the Congressional elections, which will be held at a time when the American society is seriously divided between Trump and Biden, will determine the course of the country, depending on who will be seated in the Oval Office. 

If Trump wins the election but Democrats hold the majority in both the House of Representatives and Senate, it is clear that Trump's remaining 4 years will be quite difficult. On the other hand, if Biden wins the White House but Republicans retain their majority in the Senate, it is said that Democrats will get stronger, but there will be great political fights in the Senate.

Who won in which state?

The fate of the 9 seats in the head to head race will determine who will have the majority in the Senate. A head-to-head race between the senatorial candidates of the two parties stands out in the states of Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, South Carolina and North Carolina for these 7 seats. Results of Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin in the 2020 US Presidential Election will determine the new president of the USA. 

