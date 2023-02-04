THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 101 - Alba Berlin: 86
Fenerbahçe Beko, THY EuroLeague'in 23. hafta maçında Almanya temsilcisi Alba Berlin’i 101-86 yenerek 14. galibiyetini aldı.
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Sreten Radovic xxx, Carlos Peruga xxx, Uros Obrknezevic xxx
Fenerbahçe: Nigel Hayes xxx 24, Dyshawn Pierre xx 9, Johnathan Motley xxx 18, Nick Calathes xx 10, Scottie Wilbekin xx 8, Marko Guduric xx 12, Carsen Edwards xxx 13, Kostas Antetokounmpo x 1, Devin Booker x 6, Şehmus Hazer x, Metecan Birsen x
Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis
Alba Berlin: Jaleen Smith x 9Tamir Blatt xx 11, Yannick Wetzell xx 13, Louis Olinde xx 10, Luke Sikma x 1, Johannes Thiemann xx 10, Gabriele Procida x 4, Yovel Zoosman xx 12, Ben Lammers xx 10, Jonas Mattisseck x 2, Christ Koumadje x 4, Maodo Lo
Başantrenör: Israel Gonzalez
1. Periyot: 31-27 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 57-47 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. Periyot: 81-61 (Fenerbahçe lehine)