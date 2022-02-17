  • İSTANBUL
Galatasaray'da sportif direktör belli oldu
Spor

Galatasaray'da sportif direktör belli oldu

Galatasaray Futbol Takımı'nda sportif direktörlük görevine gelen isim belli oldu.

Yeniakit Publisher
2022-02-17 17:10:00 -
Galatasaray'da sportif direktör belli oldu

Galatasaray'da sportif direktörlük görevine gelen isim belli oldu.

Göreve, Pasquale Sensibile'nin getirildiği açıklandı.

