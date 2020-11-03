2020 USA election results | House of Representatives results | Senate results

In the US, voting for the presidential election started at 06:00 am, and ballot boxes will close from 19:00. The American people vote for the new president of the United States, as well as the entire 435-seat House of Representatives, the two wings of Congress, and 35 seats in the 100-member Senate.

The candidate who wins the most delegates, not the candidate with the most votes in the presidential elections in the USA, is sitting in the presidential seat. The Board of Delegates has 538 members, the number of delegates required to become president of the USA is 270.

Important dates in the US election

By December 8, all states have to count all the votes they have received and decide which candidate won. By November 11, all states' election results must be officially approved.

December 14th. Each state's Selection Committee member must vote for the presidential candidate and send those votes to the capital, Washington DC.

January 3rd. Members of the House of Representatives and new members of the Senate will begin their duties by taking an oath.

January 6th. All members of Congress to come together and formalize the election results.

January 20. He will take the oath of the new president of the USA.

Click for USA 2020 Election Ends

US presidential election results

Arizona results 2020

Florida results 2020

Georgia results 2020

Iowa results 2020

North Carolina results 2020

Michigan results 2020

Nevada results 2020

Ohio results 2020

Pensilvanya results 2020

Teksas results 2020

Wisconsin results 2020

2020 Senate results

Democratic Party Senate results 2020

Republican Party Senate results 2020

Alabama Senate results Democratic Party, Republican Party

Arizona Senate results Democratic Party, Republican Party

Colorado Senate results Democratic Party, Republican Party

Georgia Senate results Democratic Party, Republican Party

South Carolina Senate results Democratic Party, Republican Party

Iowa Senate results Democratic Party, Republican Party

Kansas Senate results Democratic Party, Republican Party

Kentucky Senate results Democratic Party, Republican Party

North Carolina Senate results Democratic Party, Republican Party

Maine Senate results Democratic Party, Republican Party

Michigan Senate results Democratic Party, Republican Party

Montana Senate results Democratic Party, Republican Party

2020 House of Representatives results

Democratic Party 2020 House of Representatives results, Republican Party 2020 House of Representatives results

Georgia 6th constituency House of Representatives results

Georgia 7th constituency House of Representatives results

South Carolina 1st constituency House of Representatives results

Illinois 13th constituency House of Representatives results

Indiana 5th constituency House of Representatives results

Iowa 1st constituency House of Representatives results

Iowa 2nd constituency House of Representatives results

Iowa 3rd electoral district House of Representatives results

California 21st constituency House of Representatives results

California 25th constituency House of Representatives results

Maine 2nd constituency House of Representatives results

Minnesota 7th constituency House of Representatives results

Virginia 2nd constituency House of Representatives results

Texas 24th constituency House of Representatives results

New York 11th constituency House of Representatives results

New York 11th constituency House of Representatives results