2020 USA election results | House of Representatives results | Senate results
2020 Election Results Live: Presidential, Senate and House Races. Selective delegate votes. Democratic Party Joe Biden, republican candidate Donald Trump. Swing state results. Those who did not vote by mail went to the polls on November 3 for the US presidential election, where Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden competed.
In the US, voting for the presidential election started at 06:00 am, and ballot boxes will close from 19:00. The American people vote for the new president of the United States, as well as the entire 435-seat House of Representatives, the two wings of Congress, and 35 seats in the 100-member Senate.
The candidate who wins the most delegates, not the candidate with the most votes in the presidential elections in the USA, is sitting in the presidential seat. The Board of Delegates has 538 members, the number of delegates required to become president of the USA is 270.
Important dates in the US election
By December 8, all states have to count all the votes they have received and decide which candidate won. By November 11, all states' election results must be officially approved.
December 14th. Each state's Selection Committee member must vote for the presidential candidate and send those votes to the capital, Washington DC.
January 3rd. Members of the House of Representatives and new members of the Senate will begin their duties by taking an oath.
January 6th. All members of Congress to come together and formalize the election results.
January 20. He will take the oath of the new president of the USA.
