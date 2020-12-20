2021’de piyasaya sürülecek oyunlar belli oldu
Pandemi nedeniyle birçok oyun yapımcısı sıkıntı yaşamıştı. Ertelenen ve birkaç gün öncesine kadar tarihi belli olmayan bazı oyunlar için şirketler açıklama yaptı. Sizler için 2021 yılında piyasaya sürülecek oyunlar ile ilgili liste hazırladık.
Birçok oyuncu tarafından merakla beklenen Hitmen serisinin son oyunu 20 Ocak 2021’de PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One ve Xbox Series X platformları için satışa sunulacak. PC versiyonu sebebiyle yoğun eleştiriye maruz kalan The Pedestrian, 29 Ocak 2021’de oyuncular ile buluşacak.
– Five Nights at Freddy’s: Core Collection (PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – 12 Ocak 2021
– Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition (PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One) – 14 Ocak 2021
– Hitman 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 20 Ocak 2021
– Ride 4 (PS5, Xbox Series X) – 21 Ocak 2021
– Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – 26 Ocak 2021
– Cyber Shadow (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – 26 Ocak 2021
– Sword of the Necromancer (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – 28 Ocak 2021
– The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PC, Xbox One) – 28 Ocak 2021
– Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (PC, PS4, Switch) – 29 Ocak 2021
– The Pedestrian (PS4, PS5) – 29 Ocak 2021
Şubat 2021’de çıkacak oyunlar
Yayınlanan fragmanıyla birlikte birçok kişi tarafından beğenilen Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, 4 Şubat 2021’de satışa sunulacak.
– Outriders (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 2 Şubat 2021
– Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS4) – 2 Şubat 2021
– Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 4 Şubat 2021
– Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition & Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition 2 (PS5) – 5 Şubat 2021
– Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – 11 Şubat 2021
– Fallen Legion: Revenants (PS4, Switch) – 16 Şubat 2021
– Persona 5 Strikers (PC, PS4, Switch) – 23 Şubat 2021
– Riders Republic (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 25 Şubat 2021
Mart 2021’de çıkacak oyunlar
18 Mart 2021’de satışa çıkacak olan Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, birçok oyuncuya nostalji yaşatacak. Bazı oyunların çıkış tarihi kesinleşmese de 2021 yılında piyasaya sürüleceği şirketler tarafından açıklandı.
– Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5) – 2 Mart 2021
– Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 12 Mart 2021
– Returnal (PS5) – 19 Mart 2021
– Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PC, Xbox One) – 25 Mart 2021
– Balan Wonderworld (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 26 Mart 2021
– It Takes Two (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 26 Mart 2021
– Terminator: Resistance Enhanced (PS5) – 26 Mart 2021
2021 yılında piyasaya sürülmesi beklenen diğer oyunlar
Halo Infinite, Evil Dead, Far Cry 6 ve Gran Turismo 7 gibi popüler oyunların ne zaman piyasaya sürüleceği henüz bilinmiyor.
– Blood Bowl 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch)
– Braid Anniversary Edition (Linux, Mac, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch)
– Chivalry 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
– The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
– Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
– Far Cry 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
– Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (PC, PS4, PS5)
– Ghostrunner (PS5, Xbox Series X)
– Gotham Knights (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
– Halo Infinite (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
– Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
– Horizon Forbidden West (PS4, PS5)
– Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord (PC)
– Overwatch 2 (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
– Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)
– Resident Evil Village (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)
– Scarlet Nexus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)
– S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (PC, Xbox Series X)
– The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (PC)
– Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine (PC, PS4, Xbox One)
– Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC, Xbox Series X)
– The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X)
