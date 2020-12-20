2021’de piyasaya sürülecek oyunlar belli oldu

Birçok oyuncu tarafından merakla beklenen Hitmen serisinin son oyunu 20 Ocak 2021’de PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One ve Xbox Series X platformları için satışa sunulacak. PC versiyonu sebebiyle yoğun eleştiriye maruz kalan The Pedestrian, 29 Ocak 2021’de oyuncular ile buluşacak.

– Five Nights at Freddy’s: Core Collection (PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – 12 Ocak 2021

– Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition (PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One) – 14 Ocak 2021

– Hitman 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 20 Ocak 2021

– Ride 4 (PS5, Xbox Series X) – 21 Ocak 2021

– Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – 26 Ocak 2021

– Cyber Shadow (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – 26 Ocak 2021

– Sword of the Necromancer (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – 28 Ocak 2021

– The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PC, Xbox One) – 28 Ocak 2021

– Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne (PC, PS4, Switch) – 29 Ocak 2021

– The Pedestrian (PS4, PS5) – 29 Ocak 2021

Şubat 2021’de çıkacak oyunlar

Yayınlanan fragmanıyla birlikte birçok kişi tarafından beğenilen Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, 4 Şubat 2021’de satışa sunulacak.

– Outriders (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 2 Şubat 2021

– Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS4) – 2 Şubat 2021

– Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 4 Şubat 2021

– Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition & Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition 2 (PS5) – 5 Şubat 2021

– Little Nightmares 2 (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – 11 Şubat 2021

– Fallen Legion: Revenants (PS4, Switch) – 16 Şubat 2021

– Persona 5 Strikers (PC, PS4, Switch) – 23 Şubat 2021

– Riders Republic (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 25 Şubat 2021

Mart 2021’de çıkacak oyunlar

18 Mart 2021’de satışa çıkacak olan Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, birçok oyuncuya nostalji yaşatacak. Bazı oyunların çıkış tarihi kesinleşmese de 2021 yılında piyasaya sürüleceği şirketler tarafından açıklandı.

– Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5) – 2 Mart 2021

– Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake (PC, PS4, Xbox One) – 12 Mart 2021

– Returnal (PS5) – 19 Mart 2021

– Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PC, Xbox One) – 25 Mart 2021

– Balan Wonderworld (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 26 Mart 2021

– It Takes Two (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X) – 26 Mart 2021

– Terminator: Resistance Enhanced (PS5) – 26 Mart 2021

2021 yılında piyasaya sürülmesi beklenen diğer oyunlar

Halo Infinite, Evil Dead, Far Cry 6 ve Gran Turismo 7 gibi popüler oyunların ne zaman piyasaya sürüleceği henüz bilinmiyor.

– Blood Bowl 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch)

– Braid Anniversary Edition (Linux, Mac, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch)

– Chivalry 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

– The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

– Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

– Far Cry 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

– Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (PC, PS4, PS5)

– Ghostrunner (PS5, Xbox Series X)

– Gotham Knights (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

– Halo Infinite (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

– Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

– Horizon Forbidden West (PS4, PS5)

– Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord (PC)

– Overwatch 2 (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

– Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

– Resident Evil Village (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)

– Scarlet Nexus (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

– S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (PC, Xbox Series X)

– The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (PC)

– Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

– Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC, Xbox Series X)

– The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X)

