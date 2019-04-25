Fenerbahçe Beko üst üste 5. kez Final-Four’da
Fenerbahçe Beko, THY EuroLeague Play-off turu dördüncü maçında Zalgiris Kaunas’u deplasmanda 99-82 mağlup ederek seriyi 3-1 yaptı ve adını Final-Four’a yazdırdı.
Sarı-lacivertli ekip, bu galibiyetle üst üste beşinci kez EuroLeague’de Final-Four oynama hakkı elde etmiş oldu.
Salon: Zalgirio Arena
Hakemler: Matej Boltauzer xx, Olegs Latisevs xx, Elias Koromilas xx
Zalgiris Kaunas: Brandon Davies xxx 25, Aaron White x 7, Leo Westermann x 5, Marius Grigonis x 7, Edgaras Ulanovas x 4, Nate Wolters xx 18, Arturas Milaknis x 6, Thomas Walkup x 6, Deon Thompson x 2, Paulius Jankunas x 2, Rokas Jokubaitis x 2
Başantrenör: Sarunas Jasikevicius
Fenerbahçe Beko: Luigi Datome xxx 9, Nicolo Melli xx 9, Jan Vesely xx 12, Ali Muhammed xxx 21, Marko Guduric xxx 11, Kostas Sloukas xxx 15, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 6, Sinan Güler xx, Ahmet Düverioğlu xx 4, Erick Green xx 12
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
1. periyot: 16-30 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
Devre: 41-49 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
3. periyot: 61-72 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
