Basketbol: THY Avrupa Ligi
Fenerbahçe Beko: 71 - AX Armani Exchange Milan: 79
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik Salonu
Hakemler: Daniel Hierrezuelo (İspanya), Fernando Rocha (Portekiz), Mario Majkic (Slovenya)
Fenerbahçe Beko: De Colo 12, Pierre 14, Barthel 13, Ahmet Düverioğlu 6, Ulanovas 3, Westermann 10, Brown 4, Melih Mahmutoğlu 4, Hamilton 3, Biberovic, Eddie, Ali Muhammed
AX Armani Exchange Milan: Punter 13, Leday 15, Micov 7, Tarczewski 5, Delaney 7, Datome 10, Shields 10, Hines 6, Rodriguez 4, Brooks 2, Moraschini
1. Periyot: 25-26
Devre: 35-44
3. Periyot: 48-68
Beş faulle çıkan: 37.44 Hamilton (Fenerbahçe Beko)
İSTANBUL (AA) - THY Avrupa Ligi'nin 14. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, konuk ettiği AX Armani Exchange Milan'a 79-71 mağlup oldu.