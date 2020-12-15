  • İSTANBUL
Spor Basketbol: THY Avrupa Ligi
Spor

Basketbol: THY Avrupa Ligi

Fenerbahçe Beko: 71 - AX Armani Exchange Milan: 79

Yeniakit Publisher
2020-12-15 23:24:13 -
Basketbol: THY Avrupa Ligi

Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik Salonu

Hakemler: Daniel Hierrezuelo (İspanya), Fernando Rocha (Portekiz), Mario Majkic (Slovenya)

Fenerbahçe Beko: De Colo 12, Pierre 14, Barthel 13, Ahmet Düverioğlu 6, Ulanovas 3, Westermann 10, Brown 4, Melih Mahmutoğlu 4, Hamilton 3, Biberovic, Eddie, Ali Muhammed

AX Armani Exchange Milan: Punter 13, Leday 15, Micov 7, Tarczewski 5, Delaney 7, Datome 10, Shields 10, Hines 6, Rodriguez 4, Brooks 2, Moraschini

1. Periyot: 25-26

Devre: 35-44

3. Periyot: 48-68

Beş faulle çıkan: 37.44 Hamilton (Fenerbahçe Beko)


İSTANBUL (AA) - THY Avrupa Ligi'nin 14. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, konuk ettiği AX Armani Exchange Milan'a 79-71 mağlup oldu.

