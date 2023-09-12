iPhone 15 serisinin Türkiye fiyatı netleşti

Apple, bugün gerçekleştirdiği Wonderlust etkinliği kapsamında iPhone 15 serisini açıkladı. Lansman sonrasında ise iPhone 15 serisinin Türkiye fiyatları belli oldu. Buna göre fiyatlar 93 bin TL’ye kadar çıkıyor.

iPhone 15 serisinin fiyatları ne kadar?

iPhone 15:

iPhone 15 (128GB) – 49.999 TL

iPhone 15 (256GB) – 53.999 TL

iPhone 15 (512GB) – 61.999 TL

iPhone 15 Plus:

iPhone 15 Plus (128GB) – 56.999 TL

iPhone 15 Plus (256GB) – 60.999 TL

iPhone 15 Plus (512GB) – 68.999 TL

iPhone 15 Pro:

iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) – 64.999 TL

iPhone 15 Pro (256GB) – 68.999 TL

iPhone 15 Pro (512GB) – 76.999 TL

iPhone 15 Pro (1TB) – 84.999 TL

iPhone 15 Pro Max:

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB) – 76.999 TL

iPhone 15 Pro Max (512GB) – 84.999 TL

iPhone 15 Pro Max (1TB) – 92.999 TL