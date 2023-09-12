  • İSTANBUL
Teknoloji iPhone 15 serisinin Türkiye fiyatı netleşti
Teknoloji

iPhone 15 serisinin Türkiye fiyatı netleşti

Yeniakit Publisher
2023-09-12 22:29:00 -
iPhone 15 serisinin Türkiye fiyatı netleşti

Apple'ın tanıtımını yaptığı, iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro ve 15 Pro Max Türkiye fiyatları ne kadar? İşte Apple'ın yeni serisinin güncel etiketleri.

Apple, bugün gerçekleştirdiği Wonderlust etkinliği kapsamında iPhone 15 serisini açıkladı. Lansman sonrasında ise iPhone 15 serisinin Türkiye fiyatları belli oldu. Buna göre fiyatlar 93 bin TL’ye kadar çıkıyor.

iPhone 15 serisinin fiyatları ne kadar?

iPhone 15:

iPhone 15 (128GB) – 49.999 TL
iPhone 15 (256GB) – 53.999 TL
iPhone 15 (512GB) – 61.999 TL
iPhone 15 Plus:

iPhone 15 Plus (128GB) – 56.999 TL
iPhone 15 Plus (256GB) – 60.999 TL
iPhone 15 Plus (512GB) – 68.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro:

iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) – 64.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro (256GB) – 68.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro (512GB) – 76.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro (1TB) – 84.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro Max:
iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB) – 76.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro Max (512GB) – 84.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro Max (1TB) – 92.999 TL

