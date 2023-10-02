Türksat’ın IAF üyeliği tescillendi

Türksat, 77 ülkede 513 üyesiyle dünyanın önde gelen uzay ve astronomi kuruluşu, Uluslararası Uzay Federasyonu IAF’nin üyesi oldu. 74’üncü Uluslararası Astronomi Kongresi IAC 2023’de düzenlenen IAF Genel Kurulu’nda Türksat’ın üyeliği, oy birliğiyle kabul edildi. Türksat, became a member of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), the world’s leading space and astronomy organization with 513 members in 77 countries. Türksat’s membership in the IAF was unanimously accepted at the IAF General Assembly held at the 74th International Astronomy Congress IAC 2023.