Teknoloji-Bilişim
8
Türksat’ın IAF üyeliği tescillendi

2023-10-02 21:20:25
Türksat’ın IAF üyeliği tescillendi

Türksat, 77 ülkede 513 üyesiyle dünyanın önde gelen uzay ve astronomi kuruluşu olan Uluslararası Uzay Federasyonu (IAF)'nun resmi üyesi oldu.

Türkiye’nin teknoloji atılımı tüm hızıyla devam ediyor. Bir yandan yerli üretime verilen önem artarken bir yandan da uluslararası iş birliklerinin sayısı artıyor.

Son olarak bu doğrultuda ülkemizin ulusal uydu operatörü Türksat, 77 ülkede 513 üyesiyle dünyanın önde gelen uzay ve astronomi kuruluşu olan Uluslararası Uzay Federasyonu (IAF)’nun üyesi oldu. İşte ayrıntılar…

Türksat, 77 ülkede 513 üyesiyle dünyanın önde gelen uzay ve astronomi kuruluşu olan Uluslararası Uzay Federasyonu (IAF)’nun üyesi oldu. 74’üncü Uluslararası Astronomi Kongresi IAC 2023’te düzenlenen IAF Genel Kurulu’nda yerli şirketin üyeliği, oy birliğiyle kabul edildi.

Şirketin IAF’ye üye olması, Türkiye’nin uzay çalışmalarına verdiği önemin oldukça önemli bir göstergesi olarak dikkat çekiyor. Bildiğiniz üzere IAF, uzay araştırmaları ve teknolojilerinin geliştirilmesi için uluslararası işbirliğinin sağlanmasına öncülük ediyor.

Konuyla ilgili şirketin açıklamasında ise şu ifadelere yer verildi:

Türksat, 77 ülkede 513 üyesiyle dünyanın önde gelen uzay ve astronomi kuruluşu, Uluslararası Uzay Federasyonu IAF’nin üyesi oldu. 74’üncü Uluslararası Astronomi Kongresi IAC 2023’de düzenlenen IAF Genel Kurulu’nda Türksat’ın üyeliği, oy birliğiyle kabul edildi. Türksat, became a member of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), the world’s leading space and astronomy organization with 513 members in 77 countries. Türksat’s membership in the IAF was unanimously accepted at the IAF General Assembly held at the 74th International Astronomy Congress IAC 2023.

Türksat’ın IAF’ye üye olması, Türkiye’nin uzay alanındaki hedeflerine ulaşmak için önemli bir adım olarak değerlendiriliyor. IAF’nin sağladığı avantajlardan yararlanarak, şirket Türkiye’nin uzay alanındaki gücünü ve etkinliğini artırmaya devam edecek.

