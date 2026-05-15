BOLVADİN 1. ASLİYE HUKUK MAHKEMESİ HAKİMLİĞİ

NOTICE

T.R. BOLVADİN CIVIL COURT 1 OF FIRST INSTANCE

(ACTING AS FAMILY COURT)



CASE NO : 2024/133

DEFENDANT : COURTNEY PAIGE HUGHES AGILONU, d/o Anthony and Susan, born on

18/03/1992

In the proceedings of the Divorce case filed against you by the Plaintiff(s) on the grounds of breakdown of the marital union (contested divorce):

A notification was issued to your address as stated in the petition; however, service could not be effected as it was determined that you had left that address. Since no result could be obtained from the address investigation, it has been decided to notify the hearing date by public announcement.

Hearing Date : 24/09/2026 at 09:35

You are required to be personally present at the hearing or to be represented by a legal counsel. Otherwise, the proceedings will continue in your absence. Pursuant to Article 139/1 of the Code of Civil Procedure, the parties must make the necessary preparations for settlement; if only one party attends the hearing and wishes to proceed, the absent party shall not be entitled to object to the actions taken in their absence. It is hereby NOTIFIED that, within a definite period of two weeks from the date of notification, the parties must submit to the court the documents indicated in their petitions but not yet submitted, or provide the necessary explanation for obtaining documents from other institutions. It is also notified that, if these requirements are not fulfilled within the given time, it will be decided that the party has waived reliance on such evidence. This notice is served by public announcement and shall substitute for formal service of the hearing date.

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Basın No: ILN02468147