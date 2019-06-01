Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi Play-off: Fenerbahçe Beko: 102 - Tofaş: 68
Fenerbahçe Beko, Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi Play-off yarı final ilk maçında Tofaş’ı 102-68 mağlup ederek seride 1-0 öne geçti.01 Haziran 2019 Cumartesi 20:24
Fenerbahçe Beko, Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi Play-off yarı final ilk maçında Tofaş’ı 102-68 mağlup ederek seride 1-0 öne geçti.
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Mehmet Keseratar xx, Alper Altuğ Köselerli xx, Mehmet Şahin xx
Fenerbahçe Beko: Ali Muhammed x 9, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 11, Kalinic x 7, Melli xxx 27, Ahmet Düverioğlu xx 15, Egehan Arna x 4, Sinan Güler xx 6, Sloukas xx 6, Guduric xx 10, Barış Hersek x 7, Efe Ergi Tırpancı x, Ekrem Sancaklı x
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Tofaş: Trice x 7, Mejia xx 11, Weems x 5, Kadji x 2, Muhsin Yaşar xx 8, Barış Ermiş x, Berkan Durmaz xx 16, Muhaymin Mustafa x 4, Yiğit Arslan x 2, Elegar xx 10, Mert Konuk x 3
Başantrenör: Orhun Ene
1. Periyot: 32-22 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
Devre: 59-39 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
3. Periyot: 83-50 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
YORUM YAZ