Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi: Fenerbahçe Beko: 82 - Anadolu Efes: 73
Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi play-off final serisi 4.15 Haziran 2019 Cumartesi 19:04
Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi play-off final serisi 4. maçında Fenerbahçe Beko, Anadolu Efes’i konuk etti. Mücadelenin ilk düdüğünden itibaren büyük çekişmeye sahne olan karşılaşmayı son bölümlerdeki oyunuyla Fenerbahçe Beko 82-73 galip tamamlayarak seride durumu 2-2’ye getirdi.
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Serkan Emlek xx, Mehmet Şahin xx, Can Mavisu xx
Fenerbahçe Beko: Nicolo Melli xxx 19, Nikola Kalinic xx 8, Kostas Sloukas xxx 16, Ali Muhammed xx 6, Ahmet Düverioğlu xxx 12, Marko Guduric xx 5, Datome x 4, Melih Mahmutoğlu xxx 12, Sinan Güler x
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
Anadolu Efes: Shane Larkin xxx 14, Rodrigues Beaubois xxx 14, Doğuş Balbay xx 4, Metecan Birsen xx 4, Sertaç Şanlı xx 2, Adrien Moerman xxx 13, Vasilije Micic xxx 16, Bryant Dunston xxx 6
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
1. periyot: 25-15 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
Devre: 42-37 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
3. periyot: 62-57 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)
5 faulle çıkan: Rodrigues Beaubois, Adrien Moerman (Anadolu Efes)
