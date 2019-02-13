0553 313 94 23

FIBA Kadınlar Avrupa Ligi: Fenerbahçe: 61 - TTT Riga: 62

FIBA Kadınlar Avrupa Ligi B Grubu 13.

13 Şubat 2019 Çarşamba 21:46
FIBA Kadınlar Avrupa Ligi: Fenerbahçe: 61 - TTT Riga: 62

FIBA Kadınlar Avrupa Ligi B Grubu 13. hafta maçında Fenerbahçe, Letonya ekibi TTT Riga ekibine 62-61 mağlup oldu.



Salon: Metro Enerji


Hakemler: Geert Jacobs xx, Tomislav Vovk x, Andrada Csender xx


Fenerbahçe: Kelsey Plum xxx 20, Anastasiya Verameyenka xx 12, Kia Vaughn xx 6, Birsel Vardarlı Demirmen x 2, Cecilia Zandalasini x 5, Bria Hartley xx 12, Ayşe Cora x 4, Kiah Stokes x 1, Giorgia Sottana x


Başantrenör: Valerie Garnier


TTT Riga: Sheylani Peddy xx 14, Ieva Pulvere xx 7, Aija Brumermane xx 7, Kristine Vitola xx 12, Gunta Basko xx 8, Ivey Slaughter x 6, Kate Kreslina x 6, Baiba Eglite x 2, Karline Pilabere x


Başantrenör: Martins Zibarts


1. Periyot: 17-21 (TTT Riga lehine)


Devre: 25-36 (TTT Riga lehine)


3. Periyot: 45-50 (TTT Riga lehine)

Haftanın Özeti

www.yeniakit.com.tr internet sitesinde yayınlanan yazı, haber, röportaj, fotoğraf, resim, sesli veya görüntülü sair içeriklerle ilgili telif hakları Uğurlu Gazetecilik Basın Yayın Matbaacılık Reklamcılık Limited Şirketi’ne aittir. Bu içeriklerin iktibas hakkı saklıdır. İzinsiz ve kaynak gösterilmeksizin iktibas olunamaz; hiçbir surette kopyalanamaz, yeniden yayıma konulamaz.
Haber Tarihi: 13 Şubat 2019 Çarşamba 21:46
  1. https://www.yeniakit.com.tr/etiket/

YORUM YAZ

    Günün Özeti

    Bugünkü Akit

    Bugünkü Yazılar

    Son Eklenen Haberler

    Paris'teki gösteride polisi döven boksöre hapis cezası
    1. Paris'teki gösteride polisi döven..
    2. HSK açıkladı: Terfi sonuçları ilan..
    3. Şule Yüksel Şenler yoğun bakıma alındı
    4. Panathinaikos-Olympiakos maçı yarıda..
    5. Şişli’de silahlı saldırı: 1’i ağır 2..
    6. Trump'tan Venezuela açıklaması:..
    7. Batman'da PKK'lı teröristlere ait..
    8. Aranan teröristi mahalle bekçileri..
    9. "Afrika kıtası Afrikalılara aittir"
    10. AK Parti’nin Fatih Başkan Adayı Turan:..
    11. Meteorolojiden 3 il için kar yağışı..
    12. Mesut Özil'e kötü haber!
    13. Kuzey Makedonya'da trafik kazası: 13..
    14. ABD'de eski Hava -Kuvvetleri..
    15. Siyonistlerin hedefi olan İlhan..
    16. Obradovic: “30 dakika boyunca çok iyi..
    17. "FETÖ ile ilgili 1 milyon 150 bin..
    18. Milli Savunma Bakanı Akar’dan NATO..
    19. Kadınlar Eurocup: Galatasaray: 50 -..
    20. Prof. Dr. Genç: "Eğitim-Bir-Sen hem..
    Mete Yarar ABD'nin o hamlesini yorumladı
    Mete Yarar ABD'nin o hamlesini yorumladı
    Tanzim satışları provoke etmeye çalışan İrfan Değirmenci'ye sert tepki! "Defol git!"
    Tanzim satışları provoke etmeye çalışan İrfan Değirmenci'ye sert tepki! "Defol git!"
    ABD'den Türkiye'ye küstah tehdit!
    ABD'den Türkiye'ye küstah tehdit!
    FETÖ elebaşı Gülen'den Clinton'a mektup: Aldatılıyorsun
    FETÖ elebaşı Gülen'den Clinton'a mektup: Aldatılıyorsun
    CHP, Fatih’te DHKP-C’liye emanet
    CHP, Fatih’te DHKP-C’liye emanet

    Günün Karikatürü

    14 Şubat 2019
    15 Şubat'a kadar bunu yapmayan yandı! 18 bin TL cezası var
    15 Şubat'a kadar bunu yapmayan yandı! 18 bin TL cezası var
    Fatin Dağıstanlı: Patlıcan ellerinde kaldı
    Fatin Dağıstanlı: Patlıcan ellerinde kaldı